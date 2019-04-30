Venezuela’s Guaido calls for military uprising while flanked by soldiers at Caracas airbase: ‘The moment is now’

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido has called for a military uprising, saying he has begun the “final phase” of his plan to oust embattled President Nicolas Maduro.

In a three-minute video posted on his Twitter account, the 35-year-old lawmaker said soldiers who took the streets would be acting to protect Venezuela’s constitution.

“The moment is now,” said Guaido, who shot the video at a Caracas airbase surrounded by soldiers and accompanied by detained activist and mentor, Leopoldo Lopez.

“The national armed forces have taken the correct decision, and they count on the support of the Venezuelan people,” he said.

Guaido declared himself interim president of Venezuela earlier this year, in direct opposition to Maduro.

Lopez has been under house arrest for leading an anti-government put in 2014.