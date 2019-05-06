Venezuelans risk death trying to cross into Colombia escaping violence, hunger, Fox News finds

Fox News correspondent Ellison Barber reported from the Venezuela-Colombia border Monday about the flight of migrants, what the United Nations has called the largest exodus of people in South America’s modern history.

“They do it despite the danger,” Barber said on “Shepard Smith Reporting.” “It’s worth the risk to get out of Venezuela.”

The country’s instability has been intensifying for years.

Last week, flanked by several heavily armed soldiers, the U.S.-recognized president of Venezuela, Juan Guaido, and his mentor, Leopoldo Lopez, attempted to spark a military rebellion and force disputed leader Nicolas Maduro out of office.

After a full-day of in-fighting in the streets of Caracas – which at one point saw an armored vehicle plow into a crowd in an incident broadcast on live TV throughout the world – the coup d’état attempt fell flat.

At least five people were killed in the street clashes.

Over two million Venezuelans have fled their nation’s hyperinflation, food and medical shortages over the last three years, according to the United Nations.

Many have landed in neighboring Colombia after making long treks by foot.

The migrants come on wheelchairs, for instance, Barber reported, and many runaways carry all of their belongings.

The illegal treks to Colombia are up hills and through rocky roads.

