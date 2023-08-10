Vehicle of Lebanon's defense minister struck by gunshots near Beirut, no injuries reported
An investigation is underway to find out if the shooting was targeted
Two bullets hit the car of Lebanon’s caretaker defense minister on Thursday while he was driving in a convoy near Beirut, a senior security official said. No one was hurt.
A senior Lebanese Army official said an investigation was underway to find out if the minister was targeted.
He spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.
LEBANON MARKS 3RD ANNIVERSARY OF BEIRUT EXPLOSION WITH CONTINUED DISPUTES OVER DEATH TOLL
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Defense Minister Maurice Sleem said in a brief statement that nobody was hurt, without giving further details.