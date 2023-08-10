Expand / Collapse search
Lebanon
Vehicle of Lebanon's defense minister struck by gunshots near Beirut, no injuries reported

An investigation is underway to find out if the shooting was targeted

Two bullets hit the car of Lebanon’s caretaker defense minister on Thursday while he was driving in a convoy near Beirut, a senior security official said. No one was hurt.

A senior Lebanese Army official said an investigation was underway to find out if the minister was targeted. 

He spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

LEBANON MARKS 3RD ANNIVERSARY OF BEIRUT EXPLOSION WITH CONTINUED DISPUTES OVER DEATH TOLL

Lebanese soldiers stand guard

Lebanese soldiers stand guard next to an overturned truck in the Christian town of Kahaleh, Lebanon, on Aug. 9, 2023.  (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Defense Minister Maurice Sleem said in a brief statement that nobody was hurt, without giving further details.