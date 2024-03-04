Expand / Collapse search
Mexico

Van crash on Mexico's Caribbean coast kills 9

3 minors among the dead in Quintana Roo crash

Associated Press
Published
Nine people died Monday in a van crash on a highway in a largely Indigenous area on Mexico’s Caribbean coast, authorities said.

Prosecutors in the coastal state of Quintana Roo said that the van carrying the victims apparently collided with a truck.

MEXICAN PRESIDENT ACKNOWLEDGES THAT 7 NATIONAL GUARD RECRUITS DROWNED IN AN ARMY TRAINING ACCIDENT

The crash occurred early Monday in an area about 75 miles south of the resort of Tulum.

Mexican flag

A Mexican flag waves in front of The National Palace, the office of the president, in Mexico City's main square, the Zocalo, at sunrise, April 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

The van burst into flames after the collision. Another six people, all apparently passengers aboard the van, suffered serious injuries. The dead included three minors.

Vans are the most common form of public transport among the largely Mayan Indigenous towns in the area. Because the area is some distance from the coast, and the shoreline there is mainly mangroves and wetlands, tourists rarely visit the area. Officials said all the victims appeared to be local residents.

As the Caribbean coast becomes more developed and traffic becomes heavier, more crashes are occurring on local highways.