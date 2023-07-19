Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Spain
Published

Vacationers turned away from beach oasis after stomach-churning discovery made in water

Other beaches on Ibiza temporarily closed this summer after water contamination concerns

By Emma Colton | Fox News
close
Europe suffers extreme heatwave, authorities issue safety warnings Video

Europe suffers extreme heatwave, authorities issue safety warnings

Footage shows tourists at major attractions in Spain, Italy and Greece coping with extreme temperatures over 100 degrees Fahrenheit as a heatwave bakes part of the continent. (SOURCE: Reuters)

Vacationers on Spain’s famed Ibiza island are being turned away from a beach after the discovery of high levels of fecal matter in the water. 

The local city council closed the beach at Playa Es Pinet this week after water tests from the beach’s cove found an amount of fecal matter that "exceeded" approved safety levels, according to the Sun. 

"This decision has been taken as a temporary solution and the Department of the Environment is investigating the causes of the contamination," the Sant Josep City Council said in a press release, according to a translation provided in a local news outlet. 

Ibiza is a famed European vacation hotspot that is often ranked alongside islands such as Italy’s Capri and Greece’s Mílos as ideal travel destinations.

SPAIN'S IBIZA, MALLORCA ISLANDS PASS LAW AIMED AT CURBING TOURISTS' BOOZE-FUELED DEBAUCHERY

Boats near Ibiza

Boats anchored at Cala d'Hort beach on the island of Ibiza on Aug. 11, 2017, near Sant Josep, Spain. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images )

The contaminated waters pose risks of E. Coli and intestinal Enterococcus bacteria infection, the Sun reported, citing the local department of the environment. E. Coli can cause symptoms such as stomach cramping and diarrhea, while an enterococcus bacteria infection can cause fevers, headaches and nausea. 

FLORIDA DOCTOR FALLS TO HIS DEATH DURING IBIZA VACATION WITH FIANCÉE

Ibiza beach

Tourists enjoy a sunny day on Ibiza on Aug. 24, 2021. (Jaime Reina/AFP via Getty Images)

Red flags were positioned on the beach to keep vacationers away from the waters. 

6 MEN ARRESTED FOR ALLEGED GANG RAPE OF TEEN TOURIST AT EUROPEAN VACATION HOTSPOT

"Within 48 hours the data of the second sample will be known, but for now the beach is closed to bathing," the local city council said. The water is tested on a weekly basis for potential contamination or health risks, the council added. 

Ibiza

Es Vedra island, right, off the island of Ibiza on Aug. 11, 2017. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Earlier this summer, two Ibiza beaches, Cala Gracio in Sant Antoni and Cala Gracioneta, closed for a few days after officials found the water was also contaminated by human feces. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The beach closure this week comes as Europeans flock to cool waters amid a heat wave that is hovering around record levels. Temperatures spiked to about 104 degrees on Tuesday in areas of Spain and France. Temperature forecasts for Ibiza this week show the island will hover in the high 80s.