Utah woman accused of smuggling baby in luggage at Philippines airport arrested on new kidnapping charge

A Utah woman, who already faces a human trafficking charge for trying to fly out of the Philippines with a 6-day-old baby hidden inside her carry-on bag last year, was charged with an additional count of kidnapping, authorities said Wednesday.

Jennifer Talbot was out on bail when officials served her with an arrest warrant Monday while attending a court hearing related to the trafficking charge. There is no bail available for kidnapping offenses.

Talbot appeared silver-haired when the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), a government anti-crime investigative agency, presented her to reporters Wednesday in Manila. She wore an orange shirt and a mask, with her left arm in a sling.

Philippines officials had previously said Talbot was from Ohio, where records indicate she has family connections.

With two agents flanking her on either side, she slid the mask down and said: “I object to this press conference without my attorney and the embassy present.”

Talbot had planned to board a Delta Air Lines flight out of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport to the United States with the baby inside a sling bag on Sept. 4, officials have said.

Airline staff intercepted Talbot at the boarding gate and called immigration personnel, who arrested her at the airport after she was unable to produce any passport, boarding pass or government permits for the infant.

The NBI said Talbot presented an affidavit at the airport, allegedly from the baby's mother – identified Maricris Dulap – giving consent for the baby to travel to the U.S., but it had not been signed by the mother. The baby was placed under the Social Welfare Department’s care.

Dulap gave her baby to Talbot in southern Davao city, and told officers she wanted to give her baby up for adoption, NBI official Manuel Dimaano said last year, adding that there was no indication that she had sold the baby.

Talbot was charged with human trafficking because the baby hadn't been issued government travel approval, officials said at the time. The charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.

An initial hearing on the kidnapping charge is scheduled for March 12.

