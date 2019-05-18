Expand / Collapse search
US warns commercial flights near Persian Gulf could be 'misidentified,' amid tensions with Iran

By Lukas Mikelionis | Fox News
An Iranian commander says even their short-range missiles can reach warships in the Persian Gulf; Jennifer Griffin reports from the Pentagon.

Commercial airliners flying over the wider Persian Gulf could be “misidentified” and targeted amid the increasing escalation between the U.S. and Iran, American diplomats said in a warning Saturday.

The warning, relayed by U.S. diplomatic posts from the Federal Aviation Administration, stressed that the current tensions, with Iran-backed militias reportedly moving missiles closer to American bases in Iraq, are posing a risk to global air travel.

