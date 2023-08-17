Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Mexico

US set to escalate trade grievance with Mexico over genetically modified corn ban

Both nations could be inching closer to a formal trade dispute

Reuters
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The United States is preparing to escalate its complaint that Mexico's ban on genetically modified corn violates the neighbours' free-trade deal, Bloomberg News said on Thursday.

The office of the U.S. Trade Representative plans to request the formation of a dispute resolution panel under the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), according to the report, which cited people familiar with the matter.

The U.S. Trade Representative did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

In June, the U.S. sought a new round of trade dispute settlement consultations with Mexico under the pact.

JORDAN ACCUSES BIDEN FTC OF 'OBSTRUCTING' HOUSE OVERSIGHT, DEMANDS COMMUNICATIONS WITH WARREN ASSOCIATES 

Mexico corn

Workers unload a truck with GMO yellow corn imported from the U.S. at a cattle feed plant in Tepexpan, Mexico, on March 15, 2023.  (REUTERS/Raquel Cunha)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wednesday marked the 75-day deadline for the two sides to resolve the conflict, failing which the U.S. can request a dispute settlement panel to decide the case.

This month the United States denied a request by Mexico to jointly conduct scientific research on the health impact of genetically-modified corn, Reuters reported, a sign the two could be inching closer to a formal trade dispute.

Mexico produces mainly white corn, used to make tortillas, but has a deficit of yellow corn, used for livestock consumption and industrial purposes.

Mexico wants to ban GM corn for human consumption in the food staple, made mostly of white corn, and eventually substitute GM yellow corn used for livestock feed, arguing that biotech corn harms native varieties and could have health risks.