US seizes three dozen Iranian websites for spreading ‘misinformation’

Top security officials seized approximately three dozen Iranian-based websites Tuesday, citing concerns over the spread of misinformation a national security official told Fox News.

Two Iranian state-controlled news outlets, Press TV and Al-Alam, were inaccessible by Tuesday afternoon and instead displayed a single page that said each site had "been seized by the United States Government."

The Department of Justice has yet to comment on the site seizures and it is unclear at this time what "misinformation" was propagated.

