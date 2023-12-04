US sanctions 3 Sudanese officials over ties to ex-dictator al-Bashir

The United States imposed sanctions Monday on three Sudanese individuals accused of undermining "peace, security and stability" in the conflict-stricken African nation.

UN ENDS POLITICAL MISSION IN SUDAN, WHERE WORLD HASN'T BEEN ABLE TO STOP BLOODSHED

The sanctions imposed by the Department of the Treasury block all property and entities owned by Taha Osman Ahmed al-Hussein, Salah Abdallah Mohamed Salah and Mohamed Etta Al-Moula Abbas that are in the U.S. They held senior government positions under former autocratic President Omar al-Bashir, who ruled the country for 30 years.

The sanctions are the latest the U.S. has imposed on Sudanese leaders and companies.

Sudan plunged into chaos in April when long-simmering tensions between the military, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, and the Rapid Support Force paramilitary commanded by Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo escalated into open warfare.