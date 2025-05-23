Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Iran

US and Iran clash over uranium enrichment as nuclear talks resume in Rome

Iranian foreign minister declares 'zero enrichment = we do NOT have a deal' as negotiations reach critical stage

Caitlin McFall By Caitlin McFall Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Jack Keane: Iran is 'on the cusp' of having a nuclear weapon Video

Jack Keane: Iran is 'on the cusp' of having a nuclear weapon

Fox News senior strategic analyst Jack Keane joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the status of negotiations with Iran over its nuclear program and the latest on a prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine as the U.S. pushes for peace.

The U.S. and Iran resumed nuclear negotiations on Friday in Rome as differences over demands have spilled over into the public sphere, making the red lines for both parties increasingly clear. 

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei this week criticized Washington’s position that has called for an apparent ban on all uranium enrichment in Iran and suggested a deal may not be possible.

The White House did not answer Fox News Digital’s questions about whether it is in fact calling for a ban on uranium enrichment for civil needs like nuclear energy, but on Friday Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei told reporters that "This round of talks is especially sensitive."

US Iran nuclear talks

FILE PHOTO: An Iranian newspaper with a cover photo of Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, is seen in Tehran, Iran, Apr. 12, 2025. (Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS)

IRAN'S KHAMENEI SAYS AMERICANS SHOULD AVOID TALKING 'NONSENSE' IN NUKE TALKS

According to Iranian media outlets, Tehran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi left the negotiations and said, "I hope that in the next one or two meetings we can reach solutions that will allow the negotiations to progress. 

"With Oman's solutions to remove obstacles, there is a possibility of progress," though he did not expand on what the hiccups were or what Oman's solutions may have been.

Araghchi, who was set to negotiate largely indirectly with Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff through Omani mediators, made Tehran’s position on Washington’s apparent demands clear in a post to X early on Friday. 

"Figuring out the path to a deal is not rocket science," he said. "Zero nuclear weapons = we DO have a deal. Zero enrichment = we do NOT have a deal. 

"Time to decide," he added.

IRAN FOREIGN MINISTER VOWS NUCLEAR ENRICHMENT WILL CONTINUE 'WITH OR WITHOUT A DEAL'

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks in Tehran

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a meeting with nuclear scientists and personnel of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, in Tehran, Iran. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA/Reuters )

Iran has claimed it has no intention of building a nuclear weapon. But steps Tehran has taken, like bolstering its missile program, which could give it the technology to launch a nuclear warhead, and stockpiling enough near-weapons-grade enriched uranium to possess five nuclear weapons, have experts worried, including the U.N.’s International Atomic Energy Agency. 

While uranium enrichment for nuclear energy is a power source many countries, including the U.S., rely on for their energy needs, Iran's nuclear energy amounts to less than 1% of its energy consumption. 

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday that the U.S. is attempting to form a deal that would enable Iran to have a civil nuclear energy program that does not include enriched uranium, though he admitted that this "will not be easy".

"Washington's insistence on zero enrichment, I think, is the only sober, sane, non-proliferation approach you can take [with] the Islamic Republic of Iran, which has not stopped enriching uranium at various levels since April 2006 when this entire crisis really was kicked off," Behnam Ben Taleblu, Iran expert and senior fellow with the Foundation for Defense of Democracies told Fox News Digital.

U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff shakes hands with Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi in Muscat, Oman, Apr. 12, 2025.

U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff shakes hands with Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi in Muscat, Oman, Apr. 12, 2025. (Oman News Agency/ Handout via Reuters)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Iran has more to lose by pushing away from the table," he continued. "Iran is engaging in 2025 for a very different reason than 2013 and 2015. It's trying to blunt maximum pressure. It's trying to prevent an Israeli military attack, and it's trying to prevent European snap-back [sanctions]. 

"This is why Iran is engaging today, and the Trump administration needs to be cognizant that, because of that, it does have the leverage in these negotiations and can demand more," Ben Taleblu urged. 

Caitlin McFall is a Reporter at Fox News Digital covering Politics, U.S. and World news.