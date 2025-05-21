Rubio tells House Dem 'this is not a game show' during heated hearing

Secretary of State Marco Rubio clashed with Rep. Brad Sherman during a House hearing on Wednesday, telling the California Democrat that "this is not a game show" when Sherman demanded that he only answer questions with a "yes" or a "no."

Rubio testified before the House Foreign Affairs Committee in Washington, D.C., fielding questions on foreign aid, nuclear proliferation in Saudi Arabia and Iran, the war in Ukraine and more. Sparks began to fly early on when Sherman questioned Rubio on a potential nuclear cooperation agreement with Saudi Arabia.

"First, I will tell you that there has been no conversation about entering into one. For example, during the recent trip," Rubio began before Sherman cut him off.

"I’ve got limited time," the congressman interjected. "Either give me a yes or a no."

"Well, I’m going to give you my answer if you want my answer," Rubio replied.

But Sherman cut Rubio off, stating that he was reclaiming his time.

"Well, reclaim your time. But it's not a game show," Rubio said. "I get to answer. These are complex questions."

"Mr. Secretary, I'm reclaiming my time," Sherman said. "The filibustering takes place in the Senate. Not here."

"I'm not filibustering. I'm trying to answer your question," Rubio replied.

Sherman then moved on to his next question, asking whether Rubio could assure Congress that the Trump administration would continue sanctions on Iran until they verifiably agree to abandon all nuclear enrichment.

"That's a yes or no question," Sherman told Rubio.

Rubio replied: "No, it's not."

"Well, can you give me a yes or no? Should I go on to go on to the next?" Sherman asked.

"We believe that Iran should not be allowed to enrich uranium, correct," Rubio answered.

"You believe that?" Sherman asked.

"We believe that an acceptable deal with Iran is one in which they cannot enrich, because if they can enrich, they can weaponize," Rubio said.

"I know why we don’t want – I asked you will we agree, will we continue the sanctions until they verifiably agree to get rid of enrichments."

"Oh, you have nothing to worry about," Rubio said. "The worry was the previous administration. This administration–"

"Your refusal to give me an answer is loud and clear," Sherman interjected before shouting over Rubio that he was reclaiming his time.

The House hearing brought Rubio to testify on the State Department’s posture on protecting American interests. Throughout the hearing, Rubio asserted that any actions taken by the government must have measurable outcomes for the American people, specifically making the country safer, stronger or more prosperous.