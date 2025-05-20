Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Iran

Iran's Khamenei says Americans should avoid talking 'nonsense' in nuke talks

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei questions whether future nuclear talks can succeed as 5th round of negotiations remains uncertain

Caitlin McFall
Published
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Tuesday called U.S. demands that Tehran stop enriching uranium entirely "utter nonsense" and questioned whether future nuclear talks could succeed. 

"For the Americans to say, ‘We won’t allow Iran to enrich uranium,’ is utter nonsense," he said in a post on X. "We aren’t waiting for anyone’s permission. 

"The Islamic Republic has certain policies, and it will pursue them," he added, without expanding on what these policies are. 

IRANIAN PRESIDENT CALLS FOR NEGOTIATION AND DIALOGUE AS NUCLEAR TALKS CONTINUE

Iran Nuclear Enrichment

Former Iranian President Hassan Rouhani visits the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant just outside Bushehr, Iran, on Jan. 13, 2015. (AP Photo/Iranian Presidency Office, Mohammad Berno, File)

Iran in recent years has been under international pressure to halt its nuclear program, as many fear Tehran is actually in pursuit of nuclear weapons development. 

Iran has not stated it intends to build a nuclear weapon, but it has enriched uranium to near-weapons grade and bolstered its missile program in what experts argue is an important step to ensure Tehran could fire a nuclear warhead.

While uranium can be enriched for civil nuclear power and nations across the globe rely on nuclear energy, including the U.S., which utilizes nuclear energy to supply nearly 20% of its energy needs and is its largest source of clean energy, Iran’s reliance on nuclear energy amounted to less than 1% in 2022, according to the International Energy Agency. 

IRAN'S KHAMENEI LAUNCHES BLISTERING ATTACK ON TRUMP AFTER MIDDLE EAST VISIT

Iran nuclear sites

The Foundation for Defense of Democracies has analyzed where Iran's nuclear infrastructure is located as Israel mulls a retaliatory attack. (Image provided by the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) )

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s questions over whether it has in fact demanded that Tehran halt all uranium enrichment

However, Khamenei suggested the Trump administration’s push to negotiate on Iran’s nuclear program could be short-lived

"Indirect negotiations took place during Martyr Raisi's term similar to what’s happening now. Needless to say, there was no result," he added in reference to negotiation attempts under the Biden administration. "We don’t think these negotiations will yield results now either. We don’t know what will happen."

Reports suggested that the fifth round of nuclear talks could take place this weekend in Rome, but Khamenei, as well as his Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, said Iran had not yet agreed to the talks following the U.S.’ latest demands.  

Iran's leader Khamenei

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei waves to the crowd during a meeting with officials, the Islamic countries' ambassador to Iran and a group of people in Tehran, Iran, on Monday, March 31, 2025. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)

"A date has been suggested, but we have not yet accepted it," Araqchi told reporters Tuesday, according to a Reuters report. "We are witnessing positions on the U.S. side that do not go along with any logic and are creating problems for the negotiations. 

"That's why we have not determined the next round of talks, we are reviewing the matter and hope logic will prevail," Araqchi added.

Caitlin McFall is a Reporter at Fox News Digital covering Politics, U.S. and World news.