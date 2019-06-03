Expand / Collapse search
US diplomat Pompeo holding talks with Dutch government

    U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attends a press conference with Swiss foreign minister Ignazio Cassis at the CastelGrande as part of Pompeo's visit in Bellinzona, Switzerland, Sunday, 2 June 2019. (Samuel Golay/Keystone via AP)

    U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, center right, and Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, center left, talk to delegation members during Pompeo's visit at the CastelGrande in Bellinzona, Switzerland, Sunday, 2 June 2019. (Samuel Golay/Keystone via AP)

THE HAGUE, Netherlands – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is visiting the Netherlands for talks with his Dutch counterpart that are expected to touch on rising tensions between Washington and Tehran as well as the crisis in Venezuela and NATO funding.

Pompeo's brief stop in The Hague on Monday is the third leg of a four-nation tour of Europe in which he is both trying to calm nerves over rising U.S.-Iran tensions and stressing that America will defend itself and not relent in raising pressure on the Islamic Republic with economic sanctions.

On Sunday in Switzerland, Pompeo said the Trump administration is ready for unconditional discussions with Iran in an effort to ease tensions that have sparked fears of conflict.

The United States has long accused Iran of destabilizing the Mideast region.