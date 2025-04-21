Expand / Collapse search
US confirms third round of nuclear talks with Iran after ‘very good progress’

Expert warns Iran's nuclear program in 2025 is far more advanced that in 2015

Caitlin McFall By Caitlin McFall Fox News
Published
Trump threatens to abandon Russia-Ukraine peace talks Video

Trump threatens to abandon Russia-Ukraine peace talks

Fox News senior strategic analyst Jack Keane joins 'America's Newsroom' to discuss the latest on the Trump administration's negotiations with Iran over its nuclear program and the president's effort to end the war in Ukraine. 

The U.S. and Iran have agreed to meet for a third round of talks later this week in Muscat, Oman, after they met in Italy with Omani intermediaries to discuss Iran’s nuclear program on Saturday.

Details of the negotiations have not been released and any concrete progress in ending Iran’s nuclear program remains unclear, though a senior administration official told Fox News that "very good progress" had been made.

"Today, in Rome, over four hours in our second round of talks, we made very good progress in our direct and indirect discussions," the official said Saturday. "We agreed to meet again next week and are grateful to our Omani partners for facilitating these talks and to our Italian partners for hosting us today."

TRUMP SAYS IRAN MUST DITCH ‘CONCEPT OF A NUCLEAR WEAPON’ AHEAD OF MORE TALKS

A collection of Iranian newspapers laid out on a flat surface, featuring front-page coverage of U.S.–Iran relations. One paper shows a photo of Iran’s flag alongside the U.S. flag, with an Iranian and American official shaking hands. Another paper features a blurred image of President Trump with folded arms. The headlines are in both English and Persian.

An Iranian newspaper with a cover photo of Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi and U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, in Tehran, April 12, 2025. (Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters)

Reports suggested that Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi at some point in the negotiations spoke face-to-face, the second time in as many weeks.

But the negotiations have not solely been "direct" between Washington and Tehran as President Donald Trump earlier this month insisted they would be, which Iran flatly rejected – suggesting some form of compromise was reached regarding the format of the discussions.

What Witkoff discussed directly with his Iranian counterpart remains unknown.

Araghchi also expressed some optimism in his review of the negotiations from Italy, though his perspective appeared slightly more muted.

"Relatively positive atmosphere in Rome has enabled progress on principles and objectives of a possible deal," he wrote in a post on X. "We made clear how many in Iran believe that the [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action] JCPOA is no longer good enough for us. To them, what is left from that deal are ‘lessons learned.' Personally, I tend to agree." 

COL. RICHARD KEMP DOUBTS TRUMP NEGOTIATIONS WITH IRAN WILL ‘ACHIEVE WHAT NEEDS TO BE ACHIEVED’

Two technicians in reflective protective suits and face shields operate equipment to pour molten material inside a uranium conversion facility near Isfahan, Iran, on March 30, 2005. Steam and light radiate from the process as they work near a reactor-like container.

 Technicians work inside a uranium conversion facility on March 30, 2005, near Isfahan, Iran. (Getty Images)

"The initiation of expert level track will begin in coming days with a view to hammer out details," Araghchi said. "After that, we will be in a better position to judge. For now, optimism may be warranted but only with a great deal of caution."

It remains unclear how this round of negotiations to end Iran’s nuclear program will differ from the original JPCOA, an Obama-era nuclear deal which Trump abandoned during his first term, though the president and other security experts have voiced a sense of urgency in finding a solution in the very near future. 

But according to retired Gen. Jack Keane, a Fox News senior strategic analyst, many security experts are watching these negotiation attempts with "real concern" because "Iran in 2025 is not the Iran in 2015 when that first nuclear deal was made."

Malley during Austria nuclear deal talks with Iran

Secretary of State John Kerry, third from left, and other U.S. officials meet with EU and Iranian officials for nuclear talks in Vienna, Austria, June 30, 2015. (Pool/Siamek Ebrahimi/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

"The difference is that Iran has the capability to manufacture advanced centrifuges which can enrich uranium from zero to weapons grade in just a matter of weeks," Keane said.

Essentially, this means the U.S. must not only persuade Iran to get rid of its near-weapons-grade enriched uranium – enough to produce five nuclear weapons if further enriched – but also dismantle its manufacturing capabilities.

"The other thing that is different in 2025 – they have ballistic missiles that can deliver the weapon," Keane added. "It remains to be seen what’s going to be in the deal."

Caitlin McFall is a Reporter at Fox News Digital covering Politics, U.S. and World news.