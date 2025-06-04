There's a way to aid Gaza. I know, my foundation just helped deliver 7 million meals... without incident

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It’s time to be honest about humanitarian assistance in Gaza. The incumbent system is morally bankrupt. Grift is not a bug—it is a feature. The decades-long cycle of empty statements, inflated budgets, and institutionalized failure has created a self-sustaining machine that feeds off misery, undermines peace, and instinctively demonizes America and Israel.

The current system fuels fate.

Here’s an example. Just days ago, the world should have celebrated the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation's week of success. Over 7 million meals were delivered free to Gazans -- no trucks seized, no aid diverted, no violence at distribution sites. The system worked despite Gaza's volatility. Gazans spontaneously thanked America and President Donald Trump.

Instead of celebrating GHF, the international press swallowed a Hamas disinformation campaign wholesale. Hamas falsely claimed 31 Gazans died at our distribution site. Global media printed headlines treating Hamas' claims as fact. When GHF's denials were questioned but Hamas' statements were believed, GHF released CCTV proving the truth.

Yet fabricated headlines still deceive online, even fooling U.N. Secretary General Guterres, who spread them the next morning (and has yet to correct his mistake). Guterres’ statement came just hours after someone incited by this fake news set Jewish Americans on fire at a Colorado hostage vigil.

What the media should be doing is joining us in telling the truth about the systemic failure for years in Gaza and the United Nations should be working with us to fix the system. The current systems, built to serve the Palestinian people, have not just been ineffective—they have been actively complicit in perpetuating suffering. These organizations speak of "human rights," yet remain silent when terrorists steal international aid, embed rockets in schools, and use hospitals as human shields.

From UNRWA to the Human Rights Council, bigotry has been wrapped in bureaucracy, funded by American and European tax dollars, and aimed squarely at helping terrorists wage a never-ending war with Israel.

Activists disguised as humanitarians clutch their pearls and rush out press releases in support of these failed systems, exactly as terrorists hijack aid trucks or beat dissenting Palestinians in the street trying to get to humanitarian aid. The silence is deafening, but actually, it’s worse. They keep spreading with no scrutiny the profane lies of Hamas.

The fact is that there were Palestinians harmed last week, but not by GHF. They were harmed by Hamas when they tried to break into warehouses where Hamas had been hoarding piles and piles of humanitarian aid meant for Gazans. We’re told by beneficiaries that Hamas was selling aid or using it for coercive purposes. One beneficiary asked our aid workers five times if our aid was truly free, and we observed the decline in the price of sugar in the rudimentary markets of Gaza.

Yet, this behavior is excused, explained away, or flat-out ignored while organizations like the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation are attacked constantly for trying to feed Gazans with no strings attached. What GHF is guilty of is exposing the whole charade for what it is. Unfortunately, instead of just focusing on feeding Gazans, GHF humanitarians must fight a profane information war naively parroted by those who should know better.

We will press on.

Our vision is that failure will no longer be rewarded. Instead, we demand results with Silicon Valley precision. The good-hearted taxpayers of rich countries should no longer be content to line the pockets of institutional elites with cushy jobs propping up failing systems.

It’s time to do it differently. We understand this is a threat to the system. Because if even a sliver of hope is delivered through a model based on transparency, accountability, and realism, the entire cottage industry of perpetual process collapses. The lavish conferences, the donor summits, the panel discussions where nothing gets done—gone.

But, no longer can we let the weaponization of humanitarian aid, or its mismanagement, prolong this and other conflicts. There can be no peace process without peace, and there is no humanitarian aid without human dignity.

There’s also no time for nostalgia over broken systems. It is time to stop rewarding failure and start building the future. Not in Geneva or New York, but in Ashkelon, Khan Younis, and Ramallah—where outcomes matter more than press releases.The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation isn’t perfect. But it is honest. And for those who have grown rich, powerful, and respected by keeping Palestinians poor, hopeless, and angry—that’s the real threat. We say: good. Let them be afraid.

To those in the humanitarian community who truly care and have witnessed press and U.N. attacks on our relief efforts: we choose the high road. You're good people who, like Gazans, recognize authentic work.

It's time to deliver food—not for politics, not for process, but for people.

Join us or get out of our way. But, for God’s sake, tell the truth.