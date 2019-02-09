US ambassador: Arrests of Canadians in China unacceptable

The U.S. ambassador to Canada says her country is deeply concerned about China's "unlawful" detention of two Canadians.

Ambassador Kelly Craft said Saturday in a statement to The Associated Press the arrests of ex-diplomat Michael Kovrig and entrepreneur Michael Spavor are unacceptable and urged China to end the arbitrary detentions. It is her first public remarks on it.

China detained the two in apparent retaliation for the arrest in Canada of Chinese Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou. The U.S. wants Meng extradited to face charges that she misled banks about the company's business dealings in Iran.

Craft said the Department of Justice's criminal case against Meng is based solely on the evidence and the law. She said the United States appreciates Canada's steadfast commitment to the rule of law.