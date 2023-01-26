Expand / Collapse search
Russia
Published

United States new ambassador to Russia arrives in Moscow

President Biden announced that the US is supplying battle tanks to Ukraine

Associated Press
The United States' new ambassador to Russia, Lynne Tracy, has arrived in Moscow, the U.S. embassy said Thursday.

Tracy most recently was the ambassador to Armenia and served as the deputy chief of mission in Moscow in 2014-17. She replaces John Sullivan, who resigned in September.

It was not immediately clear when Tracy would present her credentials.

SPECTATORS WAVE RUSSIAN FLAG WITH VLADIMIR PUTIN'S FACE, CHANT IN SUPPORT OF INVASION AT AUSTRALIAN OPEN

The US ambassador to Russia, Lynne Tracy, arrived in Moscow on Thursday. (Sarah Silbiger for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Her arrival comes amid high tension between Russia and the United States, most recently sharpened by President Joe Biden's decision Wednesday to supply advanced Abrams battle tanks to Ukraine. In recent years, staffing at the embassy in Moscow has been significantly reduced, obstructing visa applications and other consular services.