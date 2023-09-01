Expand / Collapse search
Serial burglar in $1 million crime binge caught because of Apple AirTag gets 6 years in prison

UK police say the Apple AirTag was inside a suitcase that the criminal took

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Published
The man behind the burglary of items totaling in value of over $1 million was brought down after an Apple Airtag led police to his location, according to officials in the United Kingdom.

Surrey Police in the United Kingdom say that 38-year-old Mari Dinjaku will face six years in prison for a string of burglaries in late 2022 into 2023. He pleaded guilty to the robbery charges during a court hearing on Aug. 21

Officials say that a lime green suitcase, clothing, and jewelry were stolen during a January 5 burglary in Woking, located 22 miles north of London. However, an Apple AirTag was placed in the suitcase, leading police to Dinjaku's location.

Several pieces of designer clothing, handbags, and jewelry were also found inside Dinjaku's home when police went to make the arrest.

UK air tag

Surrey Police in the United Kingdom say that 38-year-old Mari Dinjaku will face six years in prison for a string of burglaries in late 2022 into 2023. He pleaded guilty of the robbery charges during a court hearing on Aug. 21 (Photo by James D. Morgan/Getty Images)

Upon a further search of the house, walkie-talkies, false documents, large amounts of cash, gloves and face coverings, and 15 cell phones were found.

One of the phones, police said, was forensically linked to Dinjaku and placed him in the area of the January burglary.

An Apple AirTag

Someone holds an Apple AirTag in San Francisco, March 14, 2022.  (Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Using evidence gathered at Dinjaku's house, police also linked him to two cars near his home, one of which was connected to a second burglary in Farnham in December 2022.

A car was stolen at the December 2022 burglary as well as two safes with jewelry, believed to have a combined value of over £350,000, or over $440,000.

Apple airtag between fingers

An Apple AirTag device during the Spring Loaded virtual product launch in Tiskilwa, Illinois, U.S., on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Apple Inc. launched a new accessory called AirTag that will find physical items like bags, wallets and keys, entering a market with competitors including Tile Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co. (Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Police say the man was also linked to two other burglaries and was charged with conspiracy to commit burglary between March 2022 and January 2023.

Police say that the total estimated loss from the three burglaries Dinjaku was involved in is over £800,000, or $1 million.

