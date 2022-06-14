Apple AirTags, meant to help you track your stuff, have become tools of stalkers and criminals

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Apple AirTag is supposed to help people keep track of their belongings, but police say the small device is being used it to commit crimes.

Investigators tell Fox News that the Apple product is increasingly being used for stalking.

That was the case in Indianapolis. Just this month, Indianapolis Police say 26-year-old Gaylyn Morris used the device to track her boyfriend who she says was cheating on her.

Morris hid the device in his car and then followed him to a local bar. When she found 26-year-old Andre Smith there with another woman, police say she ran him over three times with her car and killed him.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says this is one example of a growing and dangerous trend.

"I think we hear more and more stories about how these devices are being used for bad rather than the good they were invented for. So, I think we all have to be a little more cautious and curious about these things as we move forward," says IMPD Assistant Police Chief Chris Bailey.

In a statement, Apple says in part "…we condemn in the strongest possible terms any malicious use of our products…"

Right now, tracking someone with an AirTag is not illegal in all 50-states. But, 23 states and Washington D.C. have electronic tracking laws. Three other states have bills in the works. Ohio lawmakers are working to pass a new bi-partisan bill inspired by the murder of an Akron mom.

42-year-old Heidi Moon was shot and killed in her own driveway by her ex-boyfriend. Moon’s family tells Fox News he used an Apple AirTag to follow her home.

"He had a stuffed down in the seat cushion of her car. He actually shot her with her own weapon. He was a convicted felon and wasn't able to obtain their own any kind of weapon at his own," says Moon’s ex-husband Paul Presutta.

The bill could pass later this year. Although, it will not bring the victims back, Heidi’s family says they are hopeful it could stop future tragedies.

"Just so many things are going to be missed not having her here anymore. I just I hate for this to happen to anybody else," says Presutta.

Apple has made some software updates that alert people if an AirTag is traveling with them. Another tip, listen for unfamiliar beeping, and check for Apple notifications.