UK mother, baby attacked with eggs in racially-motivated attack, police say

A mother and her baby who were crossing the road in the United Kingdom were hit by several eggs in what police say was a racially-motivated attack.

The 30-something woman and the 9-month-old baby were near a Pizza Hut in Tallow Hill in Worcester on Monday when a man apparently threw eggs at them from inside his vehicle, according to police.

The baby "sustained reddening to the face but was otherwise left unharmed," West Mercia Police said in a news release. The mother was not injured.

"This was a nasty and unprovoked assault on a mother and her baby that has left the victims understandably shaken," Sgt. Paul Smith said. "We're particularly concerned that the motivation for this is believed to be racial — there is no excuse for this type of behavior and we will not tolerate it."

Investigators described the suspect as a white male. Smith said no arrests have been made in the incident.

Anyone with information on the assault is urged to contact West Mercia Police.