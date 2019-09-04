Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

United Kingdom
Published

UK mother, baby attacked with eggs in racially-motivated attack, police say

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 4Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 4

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 4 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A mother and her baby who were crossing the road in the United Kingdom were hit by several eggs in what police say was a racially-motivated attack.

The 30-something woman and the 9-month-old baby were near a Pizza Hut in Tallow Hill in Worcester on Monday when a man apparently threw eggs at them from inside his vehicle, according to police.

SINGAPORE POLICE ARREST MAN AT CHANGI AIRPORT FOR BUYING BOARDING PASS JUST TO SAY BYE TO HIS WIFE

The baby "sustained reddening to the face but was otherwise left unharmed," West Mercia Police said in a news release. The mother was not injured.

"This was a nasty and unprovoked assault on a mother and her baby that has left the victims understandably shaken," Sgt. Paul Smith said. "We're particularly concerned that the motivation for this is believed to be racial — there is no excuse for this type of behavior and we will not tolerate it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Investigators described the suspect as a white male. Smith said no arrests have been made in the incident.

Anyone with information on the assault is urged to contact West Mercia Police.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @nicoledarrah.