UN human rights body extends mandate for expert on Russia amid deteriorating human rights situation

Decision follows the rejection of Russia's application to rejoin the council by the UN General Assembly

Associated Press
Published
The U.N.'s top human rights body agreed Thursday to renew the work of an independent expert who has reported on deteriorating human rights conditions in Russia after President Vladimir Putin launched his war on Ukraine last year.

The Human Rights Council voted 18 to 7, with 22 abstentions, to extend for a year the mandate of the independent U.N. special rapporteur on the rights situation in Russia.

The vote, marked by a high number of abstentions, comes after the U.N. General Assembly rejected Russia’s bid to rejoin the council on Tuesday. Russia’s membership was suspended last year after the Russian military invasion of Ukraine.

The United Nations' primary human rights body has decided to extend the tenure of an independent expert who has been documenting the worsening human rights situation in Russia in the wake of President Vladimir Putin's full-scale military campaign in Ukraine last year. (Fox News)

Last month, the rapporteur, Mariana Katzarova, issued her first report, warning the rights situation in Russia has "significantly deteriorated" since Putin launched his war against Ukraine in February last year.

A separate probe by U.N.-backed investigators looking into rights abuses in connection with the war in Ukraine has accused Russia of war crimes.