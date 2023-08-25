Expand / Collapse search
UN Geneva compound shuts down temporarily after intruder breaks through security

The ‘minor’ incident occurred at the 2nd-largest United Nations facility outside of its New York headquarters

Associated Press
Published
The sprawling U.N. compound in Geneva was briefly shut down Friday after an intruder broke through the security perimeter, a spokesperson said.

Alessandra Vellucci said the incident lasted no more than about half an hour, and that U.N. security teams and Geneva police were investigating.

She declined to identify the "intruder" or say whether he or she was in custody, but called it a "minor" incident.

UN geneva compound

The United Nations headquarters are pictured in Geneva, Switzerland, on Sept. 9, 2022.  (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP, File)

The Geneva site, which houses a vast array of operations by the world body, is the second-largest U.N. facility outside of its headquarters in New York and is home to its European headquarters.

Vellucci said the last such security breach at the U.N. offices in Geneva occurred in 2017, also without major incident.