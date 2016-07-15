UN-backed Hariri tribunal convicts newspaper of contempt

A U.N.-backed tribunal investigating the 2005 assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri has convicted a daily newspaper and its editor-in-chief of contempt for publishing photographs and names of alleged secret witnesses in the case.

The Special Tribunal for Lebanon's Contempt Judge Nicola Lettieri on Friday found Ibrahim al-Amin and his Al-Akhbar daily guilty.

An STL statement said Lettieri also ordered that a sentencing hearing be held on a date to be determined and invited the accused to attend.

Last year, the STL fined the manager of the Al-Jadeed TV station for not removing information about the identities of confidential witnesses.

STL is trying members of the militant group Hezbollah in absentia over the bombing that killed Hariri and 21 others.

Hezbollah has denied any role in Hariri's assassination.