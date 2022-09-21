Ukrainian President Zelenskyy lays out 'peace formula' to end war in country, but says 'Russia wants war'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented a "peace formula" on Wednesday that contains "just punishment" to Russian President Vladimir Putin and those responsible for crimes against Ukraine.

Zelenskyy made the speech on Wednesday during the U.N. General Assembly, which comes after Putin said that the Russian military will be conscripting reservist civilians and also made a nuclear threat to Western countries.

The Ukranian president said that his peace formula for ending the war "punishes crime, protects life, restores security and territorial integrity, guarantees security, and provides determination."

These are the following preconditions Zelenskyy gave for peace in Ukraine:

"Punishment for aggression"

"Protection of life"

"Restoration of security and territorial integrity"

"Security guarantees"

"Determination to defend oneself"

Zelenskyy said that "neutrality" is not part of the formula and said that Russia "wants war."

"Those who speak of neutrality when human values and peace are under attack mean something else," Zelenskyy said.

Part of the peace formula includes punishment for Russia's invasion.

"Punishment for the crime of aggression. Punishment for violation of borders and territorial integrity. Punishment that must be in place until the internationally recognized border is restored," Zelenskyy said.

His speech was met with a standing ovation by many of the delegations present at the U.N. General Assembly.

The speech comes shortly after Putin gave a speech on Wednesday warning Western countries that nuclear threats from Russia are "not a bluff." He accused Western countries of using "nuclear blackmail," although none of the NATO countries have made nuclear threats.

To those who allow themselves such statements regarding Russia, I want to remind you that our country also has various means of destruction, and for separate components and more modern than those of NATO countries, and when the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, to protect Russia and our people, we will certainly use all the means at our disposal," Putin said. "It's not a bluff."

Russia also announced a partial mobilization of its military with reservist civilian conscripts being called up.

Putin says that the conscription is needed to "protect our homeland, its sovereignty and territorial integrity, to ensure the security of our people and people in the liberated territories."

Reuters and Fox News' Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.