Ukraine
Published

Ukrainian ports gradually opening up as three more ships loaded with food set to depart

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has fueled high food prices worldwide

By Paul Best | Fox News
Ukraine resumes grain exports amid global food crisis Video

Ukraine resumes grain exports amid global food crisis

Fox News' Alex Hogan reports on Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's warning that the country will only be able to harvest half of the normal crops due to Russia's invasion.

Three more ships will depart Black Sea ports loaded with food on Friday morning under a grain deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, officials announced. 

Two of the ships will leave the Chernomorsk port and another will leave a port in Odesa carrying a combined total of more than 58,000 tons of corn.

"We hope for the professionalism of all involved," Ukrianian Minister of Infrastructure Alexander Kubrakov wrote on Facebook. 

A security officer stands next to the ship Navi-Star which sits full of grain.

A security officer stands next to the ship Navi-Star which sits full of grain. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Under the deal that officials reached on July 22, ships are allowed to leave the ports of Odesa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny with grain, corn and related food. 

US INTEL SAYS RUSSIA IS FABRICATING EVIDENCE IN UKRAINE PRISON STRIKE THAT KILLED 53 UKRAINIAN POWS

The agreement appeared to be in peril on July 23 when Russia launched a series of missile strikes at Ukraine's coastline, but the first ship with 26,000 tons of corn left this week. 

Security personnel stand in front of a grain storage terminal at the Odesa Sea Port, in Odesa, Ukraine.

Security personnel stand in front of a grain storage terminal at the Odesa Sea Port, in Odesa, Ukraine. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Russia's February invasion of Ukraine has squeezed food prices around the world as both countries are key players in the global commodities market. 

The United Nations' FAO Food Price Index, which reflects the international prices of a basket of food commodities, was up 23% in June compared to the same time last year. 

