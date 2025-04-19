Ukraine’s Zelenskyy skeptical of Putin’s Easter ceasefire, says previous truce proposal by US was ignored

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed skepticism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announcement Saturday that Russia would observe a temporary ceasefire during the Easter holiday.

After the announcement, Zelenskyy posted on X that air raid alerts were ringing out across Ukraine, adding that Russian attack drones were detected in the skies.

"Shahed drones in our skies reveal Putin’s true attitude toward Easter and toward human life," he wrote.

The Kremlin on Saturday shared a video in which Putin said, "Guided by humanitarian considerations, today from 18:00 to 00:00, from Sunday to Monday, the Russian side declares an Easter truce.’"

He later added that Russia had "ignored" the United States' proposal for a 30-day truce after Ukraine "responded positively."

"If Russia is now suddenly ready to truly engage in a format of full and unconditional silence, Ukraine will act accordingly — mirroring Russia’s actions," Zelenskyy said. "Silence in response to silence, defensive strikes in response to attacks."

He said if an Easter ceasefire actually takes hold, he proposes extending it.

"That is what will reveal Russia’s true intentions, because 30 hours is enough to make headlines, but not for genuine confidence-building measures," he said. "Thirty days could give peace a chance."

Zelenskyy later added on X, "As of now, according to the Commander-in-Chief reports, Russian assault operations continue on several frontline sectors, and Russian artillery fire has not subsided. Therefore, there is no trust in words coming from Moscow. We know all too well how Moscow manipulates, and we are prepared for anything.

"Ukraine’s Defense Forces will act rationally — responding in kind. Every Russian strike will be met with an appropriate response."

Late Saturday, Zelenskyy wrote that the "Easter statements by Putin did not extend to" the Kursk and Belgorod regions of Ukraine, where he said "hostilities continue, and Russian strikes persist. Russian artillery can still be heard in certain directions of the front, regardless of the Russian leader's promise of silence. Russian drones are in use."

He acknowledged, "In some areas, the situation has become quieter."

Zelenskyy said the "proposal for a full and unconditional 30-day silence remains on the table — the answer to it must come from Moscow. Ukraine, together with our partners, is ready to move toward peace as constructively as possible, but same readiness is required from Russia."

The war has raged for more than three years and cost the lives of tens of thousands of people on both sides after Russia invaded the sovereign country in February 2022.

The announcement of a temporary ceasefire comes after President Donald Trump on Thursday said an 80-page minerals deal will be signed with Ukraine in one week. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent later said it would likely be signed April 26.

Details on the agreement still remain relatively unknown, though recent reporting by Bloomberg has suggested the U.S. has eased back its demands for repayment for its aid in Ukraine’s fight against Russia from $300 billion to $100 billion.

On Friday, Trump said the U.S. will "just take a pass" at peace efforts for Ukraine if Russian President Vladimir Putin refuses to agree to ceasefire terms.

"If, for some reason, one of the two parties makes it very difficult, we're just going to say, 'You're foolish, you're fools, you're horrible people,' and we're going to just take a pass," Trump told reporters. "But hopefully we won't have to do that."

Fox News Digital's Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.