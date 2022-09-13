Expand / Collapse search
Ukraine
Published

Ukraine's soldiers inch toward Sievierodonetsk in major counteroffensive

Cities in Ukraine that have been occupied since April once again raise the Ukrainian flag

Caitlin McFall
Caitlin McFall
Ukranian counteroffensive success brings internal critique of Russian military strategy Video

Ukranian counteroffensive success brings internal critique of Russian military strategy

Fox News correspondent Jeff Paul reports from Kyiv, Ukraine on new victories in the counteroffensive efforts against Russian invaders and the recent shutdown of the last live reactor in the Zaporzhzhia nuclear plant on 'Special Report.'

Russian forces are withdrawing from areas in the Luhansk region, local officials said Tuesday, marking the latest development in Ukraine’s counteroffensive as its soldiers push eastward.

Governor of Luhansk, Serhiy Haidai, took to Telegram to say the city of Kreminna, first occupied by Russian forces in April, had once again raised the Ukrainian flag over its buildings. 

Ukrainian flag waves after Ukrainian army liberated the town of Balakliya in the southeastern Kharkiv oblast on Sept. 11, 2022. 

Ukrainian flag waves after Ukrainian army liberated the town of Balakliya in the southeastern Kharkiv oblast on Sept. 11, 2022.  (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

It remains unclear why Russian forces have apparently withdrawn from the area just 15 miles north of the strategically important city of Sievierodonetsk and Fox News could not confirm if Ukrainian soldiers had yet advanced on Kreminna. 

UKRAINIAN TROOPS HOLD BACK RUSSIA FROM TAKING PRIORITY CITY IN DONBAS

"Kreminna is completely empty – the Russian army has left the city," Haidai said in a statement translated by Ukrinform.

Ukrainian forces have seen recent victories in the neighboring Kharkiv region since launching a major counteroffensive earlier this month and advancing toward Izyum, just 55 miles west of Kreminna.

A Ukranian soldier stands atop an abandoned Russian tank near a village on the outskirts of Izyum, Kharkiv region, eastern Ukraine, on Sept. 11, 2022.

A Ukranian soldier stands atop an abandoned Russian tank near a village on the outskirts of Izyum, Kharkiv region, eastern Ukraine, on Sept. 11, 2022. (Juan Barreto/AFP via Getty Images)

The U.K. Ministry of Defense said Tuesday that "elements" of Russian forces in the region have "withdrawn," and over the weekend Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov was quoted as saying that troops were being "regrouped" in areas like Balakliya and Izyum – once hotbeds for fighting and strategically vital for Moscow to resupply its troops in eastern Ukraine.

Russia has yet to confirm its troop withdrawal but, according to the U.K. defense ministry, Ukrainian soldiers have recaptured some 1,200 square miles in less than a week. 

The ministry said that one of Russia’s top fighting forces, the 1st Guards Tank Army, suffered heavy losses at the beginning of the war and has been unable to "fully reconstitute" since.

People inspect a bridge after the Ukrainian army liberated the town of Balakliya in the southeastern Kharkiv oblast, Ukraine, on Sept. 11, 2022. 

People inspect a bridge after the Ukrainian army liberated the town of Balakliya in the southeastern Kharkiv oblast, Ukraine, on Sept. 11, 2022.  (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The ministry described the military unit as "one of the most prestigious of Russia’s armies, allocated for the defense of Moscow, and intended to lead counterattacks in the case of a war with NATO."

Defense officials said Tuesday that the unit had been so badly degraded after more than six months of fighting that "It will likely take years for Russia to rebuild this capability."

Caitlin McFall is a Fox News Digital reporter. You can reach her at caitlin.mcfall@fox.com or @ctlnmcfall on Twitter.