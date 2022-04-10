Ukraine's Zelenskyy: 'We're not ready to give away our country'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes" on Sunday that his country is not willing to give up any territory to appease Russia.

In response to a question from host Scott Pelley about what his country would be willing to give up to stop the hostilities, Zelenskyy said, "Overall, we're not ready to give away our country. I think we've already given up a lot of lives. So we need to stand firm for as long as we can. But this is life. Different things happen."

Zelenskyy went on this say that they understand the Russian side has always wanted a recognition of Crimea as a part of Russian territory.

"I will definitely not recognize that, and they would really like to take the southern parts of our country," Zelenskyy asserted. "I clearly understand that questions like this will be raised in negotiations if there ever are any. But we were not ready to give up our territory from the beginning. Had we been willing to give up our territory, there would have been no war. "

Regarding what would mark victory for his people, Zelenskyy said the return of refugees would be a primary indication.

"They will come back," he said. "The return of refugees is blood, the body of Ukraine. Without them, there's nothing. The bombardments would end we would recover our territory. There would be no Russian soldiers in our country."

"Yes, I understand they will not withdraw from Crimea and will be arguing and negotiating for one territory or another in the south of our country, the Donbass," he said of Russia. "I know exactly what has to happen, after which we can say this is victory. But if you don't mind, I'm not going to talk about it just yet."