Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Russia
Published

Ukraine warns Russia it intends to take back Crimea

Ukraine has vowed to retake Crimea after it was annexed by Russian in 2014

By Michael Lee | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 18 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ukraine has been sending a message to Russia that the country has plans to retake territory that Moscow annexed in 2014.

"These fireworks mean that Crimea is coming back to Ukraine," Serhiy Bratchuk, the spokesman for Odesa region’s military administration told Britain's The Times newspaper this week.

The comments come as multiple explosions have rocked Russian bases in occupied Crimea over the last week, destroying ammunition and damaging logistics and communications lines.

Kyiv has not officially taken credit for the attacks, though Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and military leaders have hinted in recent days that the explosions could be part of their planned offensive.

UKRAINE SAYS 'DEMILITARIZATION IN ACTION' AS EXPLOSIONS ROCK AMMO DEPOT IN RUSSIA-OCCUPIED CRIMEA

 In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office on July 8, 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, attends a meeting with military officials during his visit the war-hit Dnipropetrovsk region. 

 In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office on July 8, 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, attends a meeting with military officials during his visit the war-hit Dnipropetrovsk region.  (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP, File)

"Although Ukraine hasn’t officially claimed responsibility, Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy previously has warned about the counteroffensive being planned for August-September and he and his top advisor Mykhailo Podolyak hinted about Ukraine’s involvement in the recent explosions," Rebekah Koffler, a former DIA intelligence officer and the author of "Putin’s Playbook: Russia’s Secret Plan to Defeat America," told Fox News Digital.

Ukraine's ability to strike deep behind Russian lines would be a blow to Moscow, where leaders have so far denied that the attacks were the result of a coordinated Ukrainian effort. The Russian military has said the explosions were an act of "sabotage" and has also pinned blame on Hizb ut-Tahrir al-Islami, an Islamic terrorist cell.

The Russian FSB spy agency claimed on Wednesday that forces "neutralized" the 6 member-cell behind the attack, but Ukraine has hinted that more attacks are coming.

Speaking to the Washington Post Wednesday, Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said Ukraine intends to keep hitting key targets deep inside Russian-held territory in the coming weeks.

UKRAINE ACCUSES RUSSIA OF CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY FOR BLOCKING THE TRANSPORT OF MEDICATION 

Rising smoke can be seen from the beach at Saki after explosions were heard from the direction of a Russian military airbase near Novofedorivka, Crimea, on Aug. 9.

Rising smoke can be seen from the beach at Saki after explosions were heard from the direction of a Russian military airbase near Novofedorivka, Crimea, on Aug. 9. (UGC via AP/File)

"We’re using a strategy to ruin their stocks, to ruin their depots, to ruin their headquarters, commander quarters," he said. "It’s our answer to their meat-grinder tactics."

Reznikov said that elements of Ukraine's special forces have been enlisting a "resistance force" that will be capable of hitting deep behind Russian lines, a strategy Ukrainian leaders hope will soften Russian defenses and deal a blow to morale ahead of a larger offensive.

Ukraine still lacks enough weapons and ammunition to launch a full-scale offensive into Russian-held territory, something Reznikov hopes will be coming from western countries that have poured billions into the Ukrainian war effort.

But there are some indications Moscow is growing more concerned about the security situation in Crimea, with Russian media outlets reporting that Black Sea Fleet Commander Admiral Igor Osipov has been replaced by the order of Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the attacks on the occupied peninsula. Osipov, who has been in charge of the fleet since May 2019, will be replaced by Vice Admral Viktor Sokolov.

A view shows smoke rising above the area following a reported explosion in the village of Mayskoye in the Dzhankoi district of Crimea on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

A view shows smoke rising above the area following a reported explosion in the village of Mayskoye in the Dzhankoi district of Crimea on Tuesday, Aug. 16. (Reuters)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, and both sides claim the peninsula is rightfully part of their territory. Ukraine has vowed in recent weeks not to give up the fight to reclaim the territory, a promise bolstered by the latest attacks in the region.

"Regardless of how exactly the attack was mounted — special forces, pro-Ukraine guerrilla forces, strikes from within the Russian positions or stand-off distances — the outcome is significant and positive for Ukraine," Koffler said.

"The result is that Russia’s ammunition depots, logistics, supply and communications lines were degraded or in some cases destroyed," she continued. "This is a major boost for Ukrainian morale and a psychological blow to the Russian forces."

Michael Lee is a writer at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @UAMichaelLee