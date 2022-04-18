Ukraine: 6 dead, 8 injured after Russia's military launched missiles into Lviv

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

At least six people have been killed and eight others were injured in Lviv, Ukraine, Monday morning, after Russia’s military launched several missiles into the city, officials said.

The missile attack in the Western city included at least four missiles which mostly targeted military facilities but also struck a car tire service center, regional Governor Maksym Kozystkiy said, Reuters reported.

UKRAINE PUSHES RUSSIA BACK FROM KHARKIV; SOLDIERS IN MARIUPOL RESIST KREMLIN ULTIMATUM

West Air Command confirmed the missile attack, which also reportedly damaged infrastructure along train rails. Local authorities are still attempting to extinguish the flames caused by the explosions.

At least one child was killed in the morning attack.

