UK Labour leader Ed Miliband lays out his vision for prime minister post at party conference

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

Britain's opposition leader Ed Miliband has laid out his vision for the country's top job ahead of national elections in 2015, offering a 10-year-blueprint for the future.

The Labour Party leader promised thousands more nurses Tuesday as part of a 2.5 billion pound ($4 billion) investment in the National Health Service and to slash the number of people in low pay.

In the last Labour Party Conference before the May election, he warned that trust with voters would need to be restored.

He charged that Conservative Prime Minister David Cameron has been caught out — failing to honor promises on the NHS and the environment.

He said voters face a choice between "leadership that stands up for the privileged few or leadership that fights for you and your family."