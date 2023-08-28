Expand / Collapse search
Turkey

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan plans to visit Russia to discuss collapsed Ukrainian grain deal

Russian forces have targeted Ukrainian ports with missiles, kamikaze drones

Reuters
Published
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will visit Russia soon to discuss the collapsed United Nations deal that had allowed Black Sea exports of Ukrainian grain, a spokesperson for Turkey's ruling AK Party said on Monday.

The UN- and Turkey-brokered deal lasted a year but ended last month after Moscow quit. Ankara is seeking to persuade Russia to return to the agreement, under which Odesa's seaports shipped tens of millions of tons of grain.

Since the grain-export deal collapsed, Russian forces have targeted Ukrainian ports with volleys of missiles and kamikaze drones.

TURKEY'S ERDOGAN CRITICIZES UN PEACEKEEPERS FOR ROAD BLOCKADE IN CYPRUS, CITING BIAS

Omer Celik, the AK Party spokesperson, said Erdogan would visit Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi "soon" but did not specify whether he would meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan says he plans to travel to Russia to discuss a collapsed grain deal. (AP Photo/Ali Unal, File)

"After this visit there may be developments and new stages may be reached regarding" the grain deal, he told reporters.

The Kremlin said on Friday there was an understanding the two leaders will meet in person soon.