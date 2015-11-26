Turkish opposition journalists face jail for reports of alleged arms smuggling to Syria

Turkey's state-run news agency says a prosecutor has demanded that the editor-in-chief of an opposition newspaper be jailed on charges of terror propaganda and for revealing state secrets along with the paper's Ankara representative.

The Anadolu Agency said the prosecutor on Thursday asked a court to order Can Dundar and Erdem Gul jailed following questioning.

In May, the Cumhuriyet paper published what it said were images of Turkish trucks carrying ammunition to Syrian militants.

The images reportedly date back to January 2014, when local authorities searched Syria-bound trucks, touching off a standoff with Turkish intelligence officials. Cumhuriyet said the images were proof that Turkey was smuggling arms to rebels — a claim the government rejects.

The move comes amid a worrying spike in prosecutions and violence against journalists in Turkey.