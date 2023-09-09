Expand / Collapse search
Turkey

Turkish officials launch rescue of US researcher trapped in 3,000-foot cave

Dickey fell ill while more than 3,000 feet inside the Morca cave in southern Turkey

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
Rescue efforts are underway in Turkey to retrieve a U.S. researcher stranded 3,000 feet inside a massive cave. 

Doctors gave the final go-ahead Saturday to begin rescue operations for researcher Mark Dickey, 40, who fell ill while exploring the Morca cave in southern Turkey’s Taurus Mountains.

"This afternoon, the operation to move him from his camp at 1040 meters to the camp at 700 meters began," an official from the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate said to the press.

Dickey in a red jacket

U.S. explorer Mark Dickey is seen next to a rescuer inside the Morca Cave, near Anamur in Mersin province, southern Turkey September 6, 2023 in this screen grab taken from a video.  (AFAD, Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency/Handout via REUTERS )

Dickey became sick and began suffering from gastrointestinal bleeding during his expedition, according to the European Cave Rescue Association. 

The Morca cave is Turkey's third deepest, and he was last known to be approximately 3,400 feet inside. 

He has been unable to leave the cave on his own since Thursday, according to the New Jersey Initial Response Team, a local group of volunteers specializing in cave and mine rescue. 

Taurus Mountains rescue operation Turkey

European Cave Rescue Association (ECRA), and Cave Rescue Commission of Turkiye (MKK) teams start the rescue operation for the American scientist Mark Dickey trapped inside Turkish cave after suffering gastrointestinal bleeding in Mersin, Turkiye on September 09, 2023. 196 personnel from 8 countries work in the region at an altitude of 2,200 in the Taurus Mountains.  ((Photo by Mustafa Unal Uysal/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images))

A Hungarian doctor managed to make his way to Dickey and the American has now been cared for by a rotating team of doctors making their way down to care for him.

More than 150 Turkish and international cave rescue experts are leading the effort to save him. Rescue personnel include teams from Italy, Hungary, Croatia, Bulgaria and Poland.

Marton Kovacs of the Hungarian Cave Rescue Service said the rescue plan includes needing to widen the cave’s narrow passages to accommodate a stretcher that could be used to hoist him to the surface. 

Turkish rescue operations

European Cave Rescue Association (ECRA), and Cave Rescue Commission of Turkiye (MKK) teams start the rescue operation for the American scientist Mark Dickey trapped inside Turkish cave after suffering gastrointestinal bleeding in Mersin, Turkiye on September 09, 2023. 196 personnel from 8 countries work in the region at an altitude of 2,200 in the Taurus Mountains.  ((Photo by Mustafa Unal Uysal/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images))

The rescue operation could take up to ten days from beginning to end, officials say.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com