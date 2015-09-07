Turkey's military presses ahead with operations against PKK a day after deadly attack

Activists and Turkish state media say the military has pressed ahead with air and ground operations against Kurdish rebels, a day after a deadly attack on soldiers.

Turkish officials say rebels of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, detonated explosives in the mainly-Kurdish Hakkari province on Sunday, killing several soldiers traveling in a convoy. The attack prompted the military to launch air operations against a dozen PKK targets in the region.

Officials didn't say how many soldiers died in the assault. Firat News, a website close to the rebels, said Monday that a lieutenant colonel and 31 soldiers were killed in the ambush. On Sunday, Firat reported that 15 soldiers were killed and it didn't give an explanation for the increased death toll. The Associated Press couldn't verify the claims.