Turkey's Erdogan expected to task PM Davutoglu to form new government

Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu says he expects to be given the official mandate to form a new government later in the day.

Davutoglu's ruling party won Turkey's general election on June 7 but lost its parliamentary majority, forcing it to seek a coalition partnership with one of three smaller parties in parliament.

Davutoglu said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was likely to task him to form the government on Thursday. He said he would begin coalition-building talks with other party leaders next week.

He laid down a marker for the coalition talks, saying Erdogan's role was not up for debate.

Davutoglu's most likely coalition partners accuse Erdogan of exceeding his presidential powers and have made reining him in a priority for any alliance.