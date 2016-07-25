Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Europe
Published

Turkey renames Bosporus Bridge '15th July Martyrs' Bridge'

By | Associated Press
  • e46a6b22-
    Image 1 of 3

    Pro-government supporters protest on Istanbul's iconic Bosporus Bridge, late Thursday, July 21, 2016. Turkish lawmakers approved a three-month state of emergency, endorsing new powers for Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that would allow him to expand a crackdown that has already included mass arrests and the closure of hundreds of schools, in the wake of the July 15 failed coup. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) (The Associated Press)

  • 10adce8d-
    Image 2 of 3

    Pro-government supporters protest on the road leading to Istanbul's iconic Bosporus Bridge,background left, Thursday, July 21, 2016. Turkish lawmakers convened to endorse sweeping new powers for Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that would allow him to expand a crackdown in the wake of July 15 failed coup. The 550-member parliament is set to approve Erdogan's request for a three-month state of emergency. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) (The Associated Press)

  • 339090cd-
    Image 3 of 3

    Pro-government supporters wave a Turkish flag as they protest on Istanbul's iconic Bosporus Bridge, late Thursday, July 21, 2016. Turkish lawmakers approved a three-month state of emergency, endorsing new powers for Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that would allow him to expand a crackdown that has already included mass arrests and the closure of hundreds of schools, in the wake of the July 15 failed coup. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) (The Associated Press)

ISTANBUL – Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim says Istanbul's Bosporus Bridge will be renamed "July 15th Martyrs' Bridge" in honor of civilians who died resisting Turkey's coup attempt.

The decision to rename the bridge across the Bosporus strait, which links Istanbul's Asian and European sides, was taken Monday following a cabinet meeting.

Yildirim also announced that monuments to the civilians killed during the attempted coup would be built in Ankara and Istanbul.

The July 15 failed coup left about 290 people dead. It was put down by loyalist forces and masses of civilians who rushed to the streets. Several were killed on the Bosporus Bridge.