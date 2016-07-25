Turkey renames Bosporus Bridge '15th July Martyrs' Bridge'

next Image 1 of 3

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim says Istanbul's Bosporus Bridge will be renamed "July 15th Martyrs' Bridge" in honor of civilians who died resisting Turkey's coup attempt.

The decision to rename the bridge across the Bosporus strait, which links Istanbul's Asian and European sides, was taken Monday following a cabinet meeting.

Yildirim also announced that monuments to the civilians killed during the attempted coup would be built in Ankara and Istanbul.

The July 15 failed coup left about 290 people dead. It was put down by loyalist forces and masses of civilians who rushed to the streets. Several were killed on the Bosporus Bridge.