Trump envoy reportedly meets with exiled Iranian prince as regime faces protests

White House envoy Steve Witkoff reportedly held a secret meeting with exiled Iranian crown prince Reza Pahlavi over the weekend as the regime faces intensifying protests.

The alleged meeting was first reported by Axios, which cited a senior U.S. official, and said the conversation occurred over the weekend. This would represent the first high-level meeting between the Trump administration and the Iranian opposition since the anti-regime protests erupted 15 days ago. Axios noted that Pahlavi has been trying to paint himself as the "transitional" leader if the regime falls.

Pahlavi's father, the late Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, was deposed during the 1979 Islamic Revolution, which transformed the country from a monarchy to an Islamic republic.

A U.S. senior official who reportedly spoke to Axios was surprised that Pahlavi's name was being chanted at many of the demonstrations.

"There has been an ascendance of Pahlavi. They are chanting his name in demonstrations in many cities and it seems to be happening organically," the U.S. official told Axios.

Pahlavi has recently urged President Donald Trump to intervene, praising him as a "man of peace."

"Mr. President, this is an urgent and immediate call for your attention, support, and action," Pahlavi wrote in a Jan. 9 post on X. He accused Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei of using the blackout to carry out a brutal crackdown and encouraged Trump to "be prepared to intervene to help the people of Iran."

Trump recently said in an interview with Hugh Hewitt that Iran has "been told very strongly, even more strongly than I’m speaking to you right now, that if they do that, they’re going to have to pay hell," according to The Associated Press . However, in the same interview, the president seemed to cast doubt on the idea that he would meet with Pahlavi. Witkoff's meeting would present a significant departure from the president's recent statements.

While the president has yet to take a public stance in favor of Pahlavi, he has been open about his support for the people of Iran.

"Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING - TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Tuesday. "I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON ITS WAY. MIGA!!!"

In the early days of the protests, Trump warned the regime that the U.S. was "locked and loaded" and ready to take action if the Iranian government used violence against protesters. However, the U.S. has yet to make concrete moves despite reports of protesters being killed and Trump's latest statement.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.