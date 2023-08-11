Expand / Collapse search
Europe
Published

Troyes President Aymeric Magne departs amid domestic violence sentence controversy

French club Troyes appointed Mattijs Manders as general director

Associated Press
French club Troyes fired its president, Aymeric Magne, on Friday.

The second-tier club said in a statement that Magne's contract was terminated with immediate effect following a board meeting earlier in the day.

Troyes did not give further details but French media reports say the decision comes after Magne, who had been in his role for two years, failed to overturn a three-month suspended sentence for domestic violence.

Shortly after the decision to end Magne's contract, Troyes appointed Mattijs Manders as its general director.

Manders previously worked as chief executive of Dutch soccer clubs NAC Breda and Den Haag, and was also CEO of the Dutch league, known as the Eredivisie.

Troyes was relegated from the top flight after finishing 19th last season.