Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Africa
Published

Top Senegalese opposition politician gets 6-month suspended sentence in defamation case

Ousmane Sonko ordered to pay $336K or face jail time

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Senegal's main opposition leader on Monday was given a six-month suspended prison sentence by an appeals court in the West African nation over a defamation case brought against him by a government minister.

The court ruling against Ousmane Sonko prevents President Macky Sall’s most prominent political rival from running in next year's presidential election, but can be appealed again.

SENEGAL POLICE SMASH WINDOWS OF OPPOSITION LEADER'S VEHICLE, FORCIBLY REMOVING HIM

Sonko was ordered to pay 200 million West African francs ($336,000) in damages and interest by Judge Mamadou Cissé.

If Sonko doesn't pay the fine, the judge can order his imprisonment.

Africa Fox News graphic

A Senegalese opposition leader was issued a six-month suspended sentence in a defamation case brought against him by the nation's tourism minister. (Fox News)

Senegal's public prosecutor had requested a two-year sentence for "forgery, use of forgery, defamation and insults" in the trial brought by the Tourism Minister Mame Mbaye Niang.

CAMBODIAN REGIME'S SOLE CREDIBLE CHALLENGER YET TO RECEIVE BALLOT APPROVAL

Sonko didn't appear in court on Monday. In a statement made on Sunday, he announced that he would no longer respond to court summonses.

The popular opposition figure was sentenced in March by a lower court to a two-month suspended prison sentence and ordered to pay damages.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There was a heavy presence of security forces around Dakar on Monday. Sonko's supporters have taken to the streets in angry protests in the past after previous stages in the court process.