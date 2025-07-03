Expand / Collapse search
Russia

Top Russia Navy commander killed in region bordering Ukraine

Mikhail Gudkov was appointed by Putin to his role in March

By Greg Norman
Published
Putin says Russia is 'ready' for third round of peace talks with Ukraine as war continues

Putin says Russia is ‘ready’ for third round of peace talks with Ukraine as war continues

 Fox News multimedia reporter Stephanie Bennett has the latest on the Russia-Ukraine war and the potential of future peace talks between the two nations on 'Fox Report.'

A top Russian Navy commander was killed "during combat operations" in a region bordering Ukraine, Russia’s military announced Thursday. 

Major Gen. Mikhail Gudkov, the deputy commander of Russia’s Navy, had just been appointed to his position by Russian President Vladimir Putin in March, according to the state-run TASS news agency. 

"On July 2, during combat operations in one of the border areas of the Kursk region, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Navy for coastal and ground forces, Hero of Russia, Major General Mikhail Evgenievich Gudkov, died," it quoted Russia’s military as saying. 

It’s unclear how Gudkov was killed. Unofficial Russian and Ukrainian military Telegram channels said he was hit by a Ukrainian missile attack, Reuters reported. 

REP. EUGENE VINDMAN IS ‘FURIOUS’ ABOUT US PAUSE ON WEAPONS TO UKRAINE 

Tribute to Russian Navy commander killed near Ukraine

A view shows flowers placed in front of a board with a photograph of Major Gen. Mikhail Gudkov in the far eastern city of Vladivostok, Russia, on Thursday, July 3, 2025. (Reuters/Tatiana Meel)

The 42-year-old Gudkov was previously the head of the Russian Pacific Fleet’s 155th Guards Naval Infantry Brigade, according to The Moscow Times. 

He has participated in military operations in Russia’s North Caucasus and Syria, TASS also reported. 

In his current role, Gudkov oversaw the Russian navy's coastal and land forces – including marine units – and is one of the most senior military officials to have died during the war against Ukraine, according to Reuters. 

PENTAGON’S WEAPONS PAUSE TO UKRAINE COULD ‘ENCOURAGE’ AND ‘ESCALATE’ PUTIN’S WAR AMBITIONS: SECURITY EXPERTS 

Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a plenary session of the 5th annual forum Strong Ideas for a New Time hosted by the non-profit organization Agency for Strategic Initiatives to Promote New Projects (ASI) in Moscow, Russia, on Thursday, July 3, 2025.  (Ramil Sitdikov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Gudkov was previously accused by Ukrainian officials of committing war crimes, including executing and beheading prisoners of war, Politico reported. 

There was no immediate comment Thursday from Ukraine about the fate of Gudkov. 

News of Gudkov’s death comes as the U.S. has paused some weapons shipments to Ukraine. 

Fox News confirmed Wednesday that the U.S. has stopped sending weapons such as Patriot missile interceptors and 155 mm artillery shells.  

Major Gen. Mikhail Gudkov remembered

Major Gen. Mikhail Gudkov was killed in the Kursk region of Russia, reports said. (Reuters/Tatiana Meel)

The halt was driven by Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby after a review of U.S. munitions stockpiles that showed dangerously low reserves, Politico first reported. 

Fox News’ Jasmine Baehr and Jennifer Griffin contributed to this report.   

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.