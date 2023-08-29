Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Europe

Top EU official to nominate Dutch foreign minister for climate czar post

Wopke Hoekstra, a moderate conservative, named as Netherlands' preferred replacement for left-winger Frans Timmermans

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The EU's top official said Tuesday she would nominate the foreign minister of the Netherlands as the commissioner in charge of climate action to fill the void left by the departure of Frans Timmermans, who resigned last week to run in the Dutch general election.

European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen interviewed Wopke Hoekstra, who was named by the Dutch government as its preferred candidate to replace Timmermans.

After their talks, she said he "showed strong motivation for the post and a great commitment to the European Union. He also has relevant professional experience for this post."

EU EYES 'BOLD' PUSH TO ADMIT NEW MEMBERS BY 2030

Timmermans, who was in charge of the European Green Deal climate initiative, quit to lead a center-left bloc into the Netherlands' November general election.

Wopke Hoekstra

Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra appears during joint press statements, Bucharest, Romania, Jan. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru, File)

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s ruling coalition proposed Hoekstra as a replacement. His appointment must now be formally approved by the European Parliament and the European Council of member states.

Von der Leyen said Hoekstra would be working under the leadership of Maros Sefcovic, the EU's new climate chief who took over as executive Vice-President for the Green Deal in addition to his other roles.

EUROPEAN COMMISSION CHIEF URSULA VON DER LEYEN ASSURES AID TO FLOOD-STRICKEN SLOVENIA DURING VISIT

It remains to be seen how other EU nations and lawmakers will receive his candidacy. Hoekstra upset countries in Southern Europe in 2020 with comments about their ability to fund a medical response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa called the comments "repugnant" at the time.

The fact that Hoekstra is also affiliated with the center-right Christian Democratic European People's Party, and not with the center-left socialists like Timmermans, could also create controversy.

"Appointing an EPP candidate to succeed a Social Democrat is extremely unsportsmanlike of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte," The Left group said in a statement. "To resist the attempts of conservatives and the far-right to dilute climate policy, a strong supporter of the European Green Deal is needed, not a representative of the backlash coalition."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Von der Leyen added that Hoekstra, who has little experience in the climate portfolio, insisted during their meeting that he was committed "to continuing an ambitious climate policy and to maintaining a social balance in all necessary joint efforts on the road to climate neutrality."