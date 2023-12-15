3 grenades detonated at local council meeting in Ukraine, 26 people injured

A man threw multiple grenades into a local community meeting in Ukraine, injuring more than two dozen people.

The unidentified individual committed the heinous attack on Friday morning against meeting attendees in the village of Keretsky — a half-Hungarian, half-Ukrainian village near the border of the two countries.

"As a result, 26 people were wounded, six of whom are in a grave condition," a police spokesperson said, according to the BBC.

Video of the attack captured the moment the attacker entered the meeting room, keeping his hands in his pockets as the group continued a heated discussion.

The attacker then removed the grenades from his pocket and made himself known to the rest of the people present, who visibly jumped in shock.

Footage becomes chaotic after the attacker tosses the grenades onto the floor and explosions erupt, shaking the camera and sending debris across the room.

The meeting was being broadcast on Facebook Live as the attack unfolded.

Weaponry is easy to acquire for Ukrainian citizens as weapons are handed out en masse to bolster the ongoing defensive military operations against invading Russian forces.

Investigators are reportedly working with witnesses to establish the circumstances of the attack.

It is not immediately clear whether the incident was related to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by the Russian military.