Ukraine

3 grenades detonated at local council meeting in Ukraine, 26 people injured

The motivations behind the heinous attack on Keretsky community meeting attendees are still unclear

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
A man threw multiple grenades into a local community meeting in Ukraine, injuring more than two dozen people.

The unidentified individual committed the heinous attack on Friday morning against meeting attendees in the village of Keretsky — a half-Hungarian, half-Ukrainian village near the border of the two countries.

"As a result, 26 people were wounded, six of whom are in a grave condition," a police spokesperson said, according to the BBC.

PUTIN OFFERS RARE DETAILIS ABOUT WAR IN UKRAINE, SAYS THERE WILL BE NO PEACE UNTIL GOALS ARE ACHIEVED 

Keretsky Ukraine grenades

Video of the attack captured the moment the attacker entered the meeting room, keeping his hands in his pockets as the group continued a heated discussion.

The attacker then removed the grenades from his pocket and made himself known to the rest of the people present, who visibly jumped in shock.

Footage becomes chaotic after the attacker tosses the grenades onto the floor and explosions erupt, shaking the camera and sending debris across the room.

BIDEN ANNOUNCES $200M IN ADDITIONAL MILITARY AID TO UKRAINE DURING ZELENSKYY VISIT TO WHITE HOUSE

The meeting was being broadcast on Facebook Live as the attack unfolded.

Weaponry is easy to acquire for Ukrainian citizens as weapons are handed out en masse to bolster the ongoing defensive military operations against invading Russian forces.

Keretsky Ukraine grenades

Investigators are reportedly working with witnesses to establish the circumstances of the attack.

It is not immediately clear whether the incident was related to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by the Russian military.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com