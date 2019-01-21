Theresa May to unveil Brexit Plan B to break logjam in Parliament

The British prime minister hopes her “Plan B” on Brexit will break the Parliament’s deadlock as the clock continues to countdown on the United Kingdom’s divorce from the European Union.

Theresa May is due to make a statement in front of the House of Commons on Monday, less than a week after its members rejected a bill that listed the terms of Britain’s withdrawal from the EU.

With three working days left to tweak the plan, May has held cross-party talks in hopes of securing enough votes to see Plan B through.

She focused on persuading members within her Conservative party and the pro-Brexit Democratic Unionist Party in Northern Ireland to back her deal by resolving an insurance policy known as the “backstop” that is intended to guarantee there are no customs checks along the Irish border. Both groups say they will not back the deal unless the border backstop is removed.

THERESA MAY'S BREXIT DEAL DEFEATED BY RECORD MARGIN: WHAT HAPPENS NOW?

However, the EU insists it will not renegotiate the withdrawal agreement.

Several EU foreign ministers said Monday that reopening the deal was out of the question.

"This is the text we all invested ourselves in," Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl said as she arrived for a meeting in Brussels.

May also faces a battle from groups of British lawmakers who are trying to use parliamentary rules and amendments to rule out the possibility of Britain leaving the EU without a deal.

Lawmakers are due to vote on May's "Plan B," and possible amendments, on Jan. 29, two months before Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29. It is expected to look a lot like the old plan.

GERMANS URGE BRITAIN TO REMAIN IN EU AMID BREXIT IMPASSE: 'WE WOULD MISS TEA WITH MILK'

Britain and the EU agreed on the divorce deal in November after several months of tense negotiations. The House of Commons voted 432-202 against the deal last Tuesday – which is said to be the largest defeat in House of Commons history.

It was also catastrophic for May, who narrowly survived a no-confidence vote a day later.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn called the cross-party meetings a "stunt," and other opposition leaders said the prime minister did not heed their entreaties to rule out a "no-deal" Brexit and retain close economic ties with the EU.

May's spokesman James Slack said May's talks with opposition lawmakers were "genuine," and that a "significant number" had expressed concerns about the backstop.

He said it was clear "we're going to have to come forward with something that is different" to get Parliament's approval.

Britain's political impasse over Brexit is fueling concerns that the country may crash out of the EU on March 29 with no agreement in place to cushion the shock. That could see tariffs imposed on goods moving between Britain and the EU, sparking logjams at ports and shortages of essential supplies.

THERESA MAY’S ALLIES KEEP HER IN POWER BY WARNING OF HARD-LEFT TAKEOVER IF SHE FALLS

Labour Party Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer said Sunday that a no-deal Brexit would be "catastrophic," and it was "inevitable" Britain will have to ask the EU to extend the two-year countdown to exit.

Several groups of lawmakers are trying to use parliamentary rules and amendments to May's plan to block the possibility of Britain leaving the EU without a deal.

Chief EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said that while the EU would not amend the legally binding withdrawal agreement, it was ready to adjust the political declaration — a non-binding statement on future relations that forms the second part of the divorce deal.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Spanish Foreign Affairs Minister Josep Borrell said it was crucial to find out what type of deal Britain's Parliament would support.

"We cannot keep negotiating something this way and when everything is negotiated, the U.K. Parliament refuses," he said in Brussels. "We have to have the guarantee that the proposal has the parliamentary support not to be refused again."

Fox News' Adam Shaw and the Associated Press contributed to this report.