The Latest: Trump and Putin exchange greetings at WW1 event

The Latest on President Donald Trump's trip to Paris. (all times local):

11:47 a.m.

The feminist activist group Femen has claimed responsibility for topless protesters who disrupted President Donald Trump's motorcade on its way to a ceremony commemorating the end of World War I.

One woman easily breached tight security along the Champs-Elysees avenue, walking in the midst of the motorcade and shouting "fake peacemaker" as the cars passed.

Officers seized her afterwards.

At least one other topless protester also made it into the avenue, but was unable to reach the cars.

Femen's topless protesters have repeatedly breached security around world leaders and major events.

___

11:40 a.m.

President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin have greeted one another at a ceremony in Paris marking the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.

Cameras at the event captured Trump and Putin briefly shaking hands after Putin arrived. Putin also flashed Trump a thumbs-up sign and patted Trump's arm.

He also greeted several other leaders sitting in the front row, including French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Trump is sitting between his wife, first lady Melania Trump, and Merkel at the event.

___

11:25 a.m.

At least one topless woman ran out toward President Donald Trump's motorcade on Sunday as he traveled to the Arc de Triomphe for a ceremony commemorating the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.

She had slogans written on her chest that included the words "Fake" and "Peace."

Police tackled the women and the motorcade continued uninterrupted.

Trump is among dozens of leaders attending the centennial anniversary ceremony.

Most of the other leaders traveled together, from the Élysée Palace. Trump arrived on his own.

___

10:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump joined French President Emmanuel Macron and other world leaders Sunday to the mark 100 years since the end of World War I.

More than 66 leaders gathered in Paris — a century after guns fell silent in a global war that killed millions.

Trump was accompanied by first lady Melania Trump at the Tome of the Unknown Soldier at the base of the Arc de Triomphe.

The president also was attending a leaders' lunch hosted by Macron.

Afterward, Trump plans to visit and deliver Veterans Day remarks at the Suresnes American Cemetery and Memorial outside Paris where more than 1,500 Americans who died during the war are buried.

Rain on Saturday forced the cancellation of Trump's helicopter trip to a different American cemetery in France.