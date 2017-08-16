The Latest: Malaysia says it will evaluate new MH370 data

The Latest on the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 (all times local):

7:30 p.m.

Malaysia's government says it will need to evaluate a new analysis that could narrow the search area for the missing Malaysian airliner to three specific locations in the southern Indian Ocean.

Deputy Transport Minister Aziz Kaprawi's comments Wednesday came after the Australian Transport Safety Bureau cautioned that the new drift analysis by Australian science agency CSIRO is based on French satellite images of "probably man-made" floating objects, without evidence that they are from Malaysia Airlines Flight 370.

The bureau has released new analysis of the 2014 disaster that could provide potential starting points to search within a 25,000-square-kilometer (9,700-square-mile) expanse identified by a panel of experts in November as the most likely resting place of the Boeing 777 and the 239 people on board.

Aziz also said an offer from U.S. firm Ocean Infinity to launch a private search for the plane was still being negotiated.