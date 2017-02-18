Expand / Collapse search
Asia
Published
Last Update February 18, 2017

The Latest: Malaysia readies 2nd autopsy on N. Korean

By | Associated Press
    In this image made from video, North Korean Ambassador to Malaysia Kang Chol speaks to the media gathered outside the morgue in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. North Korea said it will reject the results of an autopsy on its leader's estranged half brother, the victim of an apparent assassination this week at an airport in Malaysia. Kang said Malaysian officials may be "trying to conceal something" and "colluding with hostile forces." (AP Photo) (The Associated Press)

    In this image made from video, a car carrying North Korean Ambassador to Malaysia Kang Chol arrives at a hospital in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. North Korea said it will reject the results of an autopsy on its leader's estranged half brother, the victim of an apparent assassination this week at an airport in Malaysia. Kang said Malaysian officials may be "trying to conceal something" and "colluding with hostile forces." (AP Photo) (The Associated Press)

    A North Korean national flag flies in front of North Korean Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. North Korea said it will reject the results of an autopsy on its leader's estranged half brother, the victim of an apparent assassination this week at an airport in Malaysia. Pyongyang's ambassador said Malaysian officials may be "trying to conceal something" and "colluding with hostile forces." (AP Photo/Daniel Chan) (The Associated Press)

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia – The Latest on the suspected assassination of the half brother of the North Korean leader in Malaysia (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

A senior Malaysian official says a second autopsy will be carried out on the half brother of the North Korean leader who was apparently assassinated at the Kuala Lumpur airport.

The official says the result of the first autopsy on Kim Jong Nam was inconclusive. He says the second one will take place Saturday. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to speak to the media.

Earlier, North Korean Ambassador Kang Chol said Malaysia conducted the autopsy on Kim Jong Nam "unilaterally and excluding our attendance." He says his government will reject any findings.

South Korea has accused its enemies in North Korea of dispatching a hit squad to kill Kim Jong Nam at the airport in Kuala Lumpur, saying two female assassins poisoned him and then fled in a taxi.