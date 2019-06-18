The Latest: Germany's Merkel blames dehydration for shaking

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

The Latest on German Chancellor Angela Merkel at a welcoming ceremony in Berlin (all times local):

2:20 p.m.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says with a few glasses of water she's doing better, after starting to visibly shake when standing next to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in the hot sun.

Merkel grinned widely Tuesday when asked by reporters about her condition during the red-carpet reception for Zelenskiy about an hour earlier. As a military band played their national anthems, the chancellor's whole body visibly shook and she pursed her lips as she tried to contain the situation.

After the anthems Merkel seemed better as she walked inside with Zelenskiy, and at the press conference told reporters she was fine.

She says "since then I've drunk at least three glasses of water, which I apparently needed, and now I'm doing very well."

___

1:30 p.m.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel appeared unsteady and was visibly shaking as she greeted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Berlin.

When Merkel stood with Zelenskiy in the hot weather Tuesday while a military band played their national anthems outside the chancellery, the chancellor's whole body visibly shook and she pursed her lips as she tried to contain the situation.

But following the anthems, Merkel seemed better, walking quickly along the red carpet with Zelenskiy into the building, pausing to greet the military band and take a salute.

About an hour later following their meeting, Merkel told reporters at a joint news conference that had they had discussed bilateral issues and the Minsk peace process.

Merkel turns 65 next month. It is not known if the German chancellor has any health issues.