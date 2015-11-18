The Latest: Authorities urge Paris suburb residents to stay indoors during large police action

The latest on the deadly attacks in Paris. (All times local):

6:15 a.m.

Authorities in the Paris suburb of Saint Denis are telling residents to stay inside during a large police operation near France's national stadium that two officials say is linked to last week's deadly attacks.

Deputy Mayor Stephane Peu told i-Tele television that there have been many gun shots and detonations in the operation that began at 4:25 a.m. (0325 GMT) Wednesday on rue de la Republique in the center of Saint Denis.

The site is less than two kilometers (1.2 miles) from the Stade de France, targeted by three suicide bombers during Friday's attacks.

He urged residents to stay home, saying "it is not a new attack but a police intervention."

Two officials say police operation now under way is connected to the investigation into Friday's attacks that killed 129 people.